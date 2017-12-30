Kamala Mills fire: Operations of a few media houses hit

Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan

THE fire in Kamala Mills Compound has affected the operations of a few media houses whose offices are located in the same compound. In a press statement on Friday, Times Network said that while the operations of Times Now, Mirror Now and ET Now have been restored, Zoom, an entertainment channel, will be back on air shortly.

“Times Network is deeply saddened by the horrific fire tragedy at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, where the Network’s office is located. Our deepest condolences and prayers to the families, of those killed and injured in the accident. The magnitude of the fire was huge, disrupting our operations temporarily. All our employees were evacuated safely.

Times Network’s News channels – Times Now, Times Now HD, ET Now and Mirror Now are operational now. The English Entertainment Channels (Movies Now, Movies Now HD, MN+, MNX, MNX HD, Romedy Now, Romedy Now HD) and Zoom will be back on air shortly,” the press release said.

ET Now tweeted that the TV channel was now operating from a makeshift studio. “ET NOW is operating from a makeshift studio today as our offices in Mumbai are closed because of #kamalamillsfire. We are working to restore full operations on graphics & ticker. Thank you for your support.”

Other than Times Network, operations of TV 9 Marathi were also affected. The channel tweeted, “We are under F-I-R-E? But still there is FIRE in our belly to give you LIVE updates. Keep checking this space. #KamalaMillsFireWithTV9.”

Sachin Parab, News Editor, TV9 Marathi, said that because of the fire they have relocated to their marketing office and have been operating using outdoor broadcast vans.

“There were around 30 colleagues who were on the night shift. Immediately after the fire broke out, they vacated the premises and many helped in the rescue operations,” Parab told The Indian Express. “Since one of our dishes got torched in the fire, we have been operating from our marketing office,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App