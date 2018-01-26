Kamala Mills fire: Magistrate court rejects bail pleas of five accused

All five have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (File) All five have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (File)

A metropolitan magistrate court hearing the Kamala Mills fire case Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Abhijeet Mankar, Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi, owners of resto-pub 1Above, and that of Yug Pathak and Yug Tuli, owners of Mojo’s Bistro.

Fourteen people, including 13 patrons and one staff member of 1Above, died in the fire at the Kamala Mills Compound on December 29. The Sanghvi brothers were arrested from Bandra in suburban Mumbai on January 10 and Mankar was arrested the next day. The arrests were made after the Mumbai Police caught hotelier and alleged cricket bookie, Vishal Kariya, who provided leads.

On January 13, Yug K Pathak, the son of retired IPS officer K K Pathak who served as a commissioner for Pune and Nagpur, was arrested. Nagpur-based businessman Tuli was arrested on January 16. All five accused have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC. They appealed for bail after they were sent to judicial custody by the court.

