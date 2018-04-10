Kamala Mills fire: Kin of victims move Bombay HC seeking prosecution of cops in charge of site

The Kamala Mills compound. (File) The Kamala Mills compound. (File)

A FAMILY of seven, who had lost their relatives in the Kamala Mills fire of December 2017, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking an order for the prosecution of the police officers under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

The petition, filed by Pratik Thakur and six other members of his family, also sought Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fire. The plea further demanded that each petitioner be paid around Rs 5 lakh towards their treatment in hospital.

Advocate Subhash Jha told the court that no police officer has been made an accused in the case. “It is the responsibility of the police to visit the place every day… Why have they (cops) been left out from criminal prosecution,” he said.

Following this, a division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makarand Karnik, asked the state and BMC to file an affidavit within four weeks.

The petition states that ‘1 Above’ and ‘Mojo Restaurant and Bar’ did not have proper fire safety equipment to deal with emergencies.

“The 14 innocent people who died in the fire and many of whom were injured had visited the premises in good faith. They have died of no fault of theirs… therefore, the state is liable to pay compensation to the kin of the dead and the injured,” it added.

Last week, the court, while hearing a PIL filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, had constituted a committee to probe into the genesis of the incident and also consider the violations that led to the incident.

