Kamala Mills Fire: Hotelier’s arrest led police to absconding pub owners

IT WAS the arrest of hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Karia that led to the Mumbai Police finally making a breakthrough in the hunt for the owners of the 1Above restaurant and pub where 14 people died in a fire on December 29. After a 12-day manhunt across the country, the Mumbai Police finally booked Vishal Karia earlier this week, having been tipped off that he had been seen driving an Audi belonging to one of the absconding owners of the pub.

An officer from the Mumbai Police said, “We managed to get police custody of Karia after we added his name to the first FIR, on charges of culpable homicide under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Initially, his relatives and friends assumed that we were booking him under Section 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), which is a bailable offence, just as in the case of relatives booked earlier. They thought they would get bail easily, but once we booked Karia in the first case also, one of his relatives stepped up and tipped us off about Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi’s location in Bandra.”

Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi were arrested around 11.30 pm Wednesday after they arrived in Bandra (West) to meet their advocates.

On the basis of the Sanghvis’ interrogation, the third owner of 1Above, Abhijit Mankar, was arrested from Marine Drive.

Karia was apprehended from his Juhu residence Tuesday with Mankar’s car in his possession. He seen driving the Audi in Juhu on January 3.

The accused, in their statement to the police, have reportedly said they had been staying at Karia’s residence for the initial two days after the fire, following which they escaped to their native place in Rajasthan.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) S Jaykumar said, “We believe that the trio were not in Mumbai. They have said that they immediately fled to Pali district in Rajasthan and we are still verifying their claims.”

Karia was named in the first FIR because he didn’t inform the police authorities despite having their current phone numbers, said investigators.

Till date, the police have arrested seven accused in the case. Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, is the only one absconding now.

They were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, the police had said.

