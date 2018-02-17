Kamala mills fire: Bombay HC passes order to set up 3-member probe committee

The fire on December 29 had killed 14 people. (Express File Photo) The fire on December 29 had killed 14 people. (Express File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Friday passed an order to set up a three-member independent committee to probe the Kamala Mills fire and give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future. A division bench of Justice R M Borde and Justice Rajesh Ketkar said since the state government is reluctant to form a committee to probe the incident, considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court has directed to form an independent committee.

The committee will be under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge and the other two members would be an architect from the panel of High Court and an officer or a bureaucrat, who is an expert in town planning laws or a retired secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD).

“This committee shall go into the genesis of the unfortunate incident and the violations committed,” the court said. It added that the committee be formed to avoid repetition of such an incident in future. The court also said the committee can make recommendations.

The matter has been posted for February 23 to finalise the names of the committee members. Former police commissioner Julio Ribeiro had filed a Public Interest litigation in the Bombay High Court mentioning “wilful, negligent and neglectful attitude” by the authorities and restaurant owners and sought a judicial inquiry into the Kamala Mills incident. The fire on December 29, at 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro, killed 14 people and injured over 50.

