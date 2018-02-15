Kamala Mills fire: Excise department’s responsibility to make sure bars follow norms, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the state excise department had a responsibility to keep a check on hotels, restaurants and bars to make sure they were following prescribed norms. The court was hearing a PIL by former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro, seeking a judicial inquiry into the fire at the Kamala Mills compound, which claimed 14 lives.

On Wednesday, the petitioner’s lawyer, Sujay Kantawala, read to the court the report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s findings on the Kamala Mills fire, which took place on December 29, 2017. Kantawala also told the court that the report pointed out the violations made by civic officials.

The BMC submitted its policy on rooftop restaurants after the court asked for the same at the previous hearing of the case. The civic body also submitted to the court the licences granted to the two pubs, 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro, in which the fire broke out. The court will hear the case further on Thursday.

