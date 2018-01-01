Kamala Mills fire: Demolition drive continues across Mumbai; notice to Kamala Mills owner

A worker sits outside a restaurant that underwent partial demolition at Kamala Mills compund Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) A worker sits outside a restaurant that underwent partial demolition at Kamala Mills compund Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Taking Kamala Mills compound fire as a wake-up call and an opportunity to get rid of illegal alterations and encroachments by city restaurants and pubs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its mass demolition drive across the city even on Sunday — the New Year’s Eve.

Till 7.30 pm, the civic body’s ward-level teams had inspected 616 restaurants, of which a total of 357 faced action or demolition. At least 426 illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized by the teams. Entire premises or portions of 30 hotels were sealed by the civic body.

Meanwhile, two relatives of Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi, the owners of ‘1Above’ lounge, were arrested and released on bail after the Byculla police booked them for harbouring and helping an accused. While the relatives said they had no idea where the Sanghvi brothers were, the police claimed the two helped the accused procure a lawyer, among other things.

On Sunday evening, the NM Joshi Marg police served summons on the owner of Kamala Mills, Ramesh Govani. Police sources said the notice was received by an employee.

The summons were sent on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BMC against Govani under sections 52 (Any person who, whether at his own instance or at the instance of any other person commences, undertakes or carries out development or institutes, or changes the use of any land without permission) and 43 (no person shall institute or change the use of any land or carry out any development of land without the permission in writing of the Planning Authority) of the MRTP Act. The notice read: “You are therefore informed to attend NM Joshi Marg police station for enquiry after receipt of this letter.”

The summons sent by the investigating officer Nitin Alaknure is dated December 31.

The civic body had Friday evening urgently formed 50 teams comprising over thousands of workers across all its 24 administrative wards to conduct demolition drives against illegal encroachment by restaurants in the city.

On Saturday, the teams inspected 624 restaurants and pubs across the city. Action was taken against 314. A total of 417 illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized.

The tragic incident in the early hours of December 29 brought to light many illegal structures in the area. It has been revealed that Mojo Bistro and 1Above restro bar where the fire broke out had illegally encroached the open terrace. The police have issued lookout notices against the owners and the manager of 1Above.

The BMC Saturday pulled down illegal roofs of Skyview Cafe and Social on the Kamala Mills compound premises. On Sunday, two rooftop structures in Smash and a shop near it, besides a godown encroaching an open space, were demolished.

Pravas, a popular Lower Parel restaurant that resembles a train bogie, was razed using an excavator machine. Three other joints, including Sheesha Sky Lounge, Fumes, and Pranay, in Raghuvanshi Mills complex were pulled down too. Some of the other establishments that faced action Sunday include Bar Stock Exchange (Chembur), Mahesh Lunch Home (Fort), Taste of Kerala, Delhi Darbar, Panchratna, Bombay International, China Bistro, The status, Irish Hotel, Otters Club, Bandra Gymkhana, Hhar Gymkhana, Wellington Gymkhana, Estilo Cafe, Cafe Platter, Koyla restaurant, Miracle bar, Around The Globe restaurant, Hotel Chaska, Hotel Exotic, Centre Point and Gokulanand.

At many as 31 hotels or portion of them were sealed as part of the drive in L, R North, S, D and M West wards.

The BMC, which initiated the mega demolition drive a day after the fire, has decided to adopt a strict stand and not heed to requests by pubs and hotel owners to delay the action in view of New Year celebrations.

gWe were getting requests to conduct the drive after after the New Year’s Eve. But we cannot risk the lives of the public. We want to now clear out every unauthorised structure at restaurants, pubs, malls, food joints, other eateries and hotels. We are also asking managers or owners of such properties to remove it on their own or else we will bring them down,” said a senior BMC official. He added that their teams on the field had all documents of structures that had unauthorised or illegal extension and alterations.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “These teams will continue with their work of razing illegal structures, and a detailed report will be compiled after that.”

Elaborating on his next course of action, Mehta said the drive was not just against the restaurants and pubs that had encroached open spaces and made illegal alterations on their premises, but also against the civic officials who made this possible for them. “After clearing open space encroachments and illegal alterations, we will now act against our own officials who are involved in this. This will include all who have neglected the violations, failed to take action and those who knowingly let restaurants encroach open space. Like it was done in G South ward following the Kamala Mills fire, we will fix responsibility of officials in all 24 wards and then take action against those who are found guilty. Nobody will be spared,” Mehta told The Indian Express.

According to Mehta, the civic body is all set to investigate and bring out names of local politicians and activists too who had been party to illegal encroachments coming up across the city. “Those who have been blaming the civic body for all this despite of themselves having a role in this too will face action for their involvement. We will also reveal their names in public domain soon,” he said.

Another BMC official said, “We are using this opportunity to remove and demolish as many unauthorised structures as possible. We have been directed to ensure that restaurants and bars follow safety norms, in view of the New Year parties.”

Meanwhile, members of the Jain community under the aegis of Shree Vardhaman Jain Parishad held a rally against the administration and the BMC for what they claimed were lax implementation of safety norms.

Some of the victims of the tragedy belonged to the community.

“The BMC and the state government are to be blamed for the accident. I hope those who were responsible for this incident are behind the bars. It should not be that there is a a crackdown for the next few days and later things resume as they were,” said Milapchand Mehta, a relative of one of the victims.

The gathering paid homage to the victims after the march.

