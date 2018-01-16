Kamala Mills fire: Culpable homicide charge dropped, hotelier gets bail

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Monday dropped the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Karia, after police conceded that they had no evidence to charge him under this section. The court, after accepting the police’s statement, asked Karia to file a bail plea before a magistrate’s court, following which Karia was granted bail.

The NM Joshi station police had arrested Karia on January 9, in connection with the Kamala Mills fire, reportedly after finding at his residence an Audi car belonging to Abhijeet Mankar, co-owner of the 1Above pub where the fire had left 14 people dead. Mankar was absconding at that time.

Karia’s lawyer Ashok Mundergi told the court that the charge under Section 216 (harbouring offender whose apprehension has been ordered) of the IPC was a bailable offence and hence the order granting police custody was illegal and contrary to law. Karia approached the HC after he was sent to police custody till January 17 by the Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

