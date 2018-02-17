Kamala mills fire: Court rejects bail pleas of 11 accused

The fire on December 29 had killed 14 people. (Express File Photo) The fire on December 29 had killed 14 people. (Express File Photo)

A sessions court on Friday rejected the bail applications of all 11 arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills blaze on December 29. The accused are Lisbon Lopes and Kevin Bawa, managers of 1Above, where many patrons lost their lives, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, the owners of 1Above, Yug Pathak and Yug Tuli, the owners of Mojo’s Bistro, where the fire allegedly started, Ramesh Govani and Ravi Bhandari, the partners of Kamala Mills Compound, Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of Nirvana Hookah, the company that had supplied hookah to Mojo’s Bistro, and Rajendra Patil, a station fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

In its report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said the fire had started at Mojo’s Bistro when a flying ember from coal, served on a hookah, touched a curtain. The BMC claimed that inflammable objects kept in the open-terrace establishment led to the fire spreading to the adjacent 1Above. A blocked exit and alleged illegal structures led to the patrons at 1Above being trapped and they died of suffocation, the BMC and police claim.

The accused had claimed that while the police had booked them under charges, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, they could, at the most, be booked under section 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence), which attracts a less severe punishment.

The N M Joshi Marg police that is investigating the case began making arrests from January 1 and two managers of 1Above were held. Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty objected to all bail pleas stating that the accused had knowledge that their acts could endanger the lives of people. An intervention application filed by 52-year-old Rakesh Lakdawala had also opposed the bail plea stating that it was due to alleged “illegalities” that he lost his wife, Parul (49).

A detailed order rejecting the bail applications will be made available by court on Saturday.

