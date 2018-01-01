Kamala Mills fire: Complex wears deserted look on New Year’s Eve

An empty restaurant on Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) An empty restaurant on Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Even as the BMC continued to demolish illegal structures in Kamala Mills, many outlets with clearances to operate also remained shut, apprehending “trouble from political outfits” and risks to patrons. Others said they were shut to “cooperate” with the BMC, which was conducting checks in all premises.

By Sunday evening, the usually crowded Kamala Mills premises wore a deserted look with only a few turning up in party attire. “The latest fire incident at Kamala Mills has left us appalled and in a state of shock. We would like to express our sincere and deep condolences to all the victims. It’s terrible to hear about the losses and taking the same into account, we have decided to discontinue our New Year celebrations at The Old Wild West,” stated a notice outside an eatery.

While water and electricity supply remained shut in many establishments on the compound, ones that had it restored by Sunday evening said they would wait and watch on whether to open for the new year’s eve.

“We had opened our place on Friday and some members of a political party barged in and asked us to vacate the place. For the safety of our patrons, we have shut the place since then. We have valid licences and are hoping to keep our restaurant open on December 31 as many had made bookings,” said a restaurant owner, who did not wish to be named. He added that restaurants have much riding on days like new year’s eve to earn enough to be able to pay rent and other expenses. “There should not have been a problem for those with valid clearances,” he said.

Others said that while there were cancellations and some were giving refund to patrons, many customers were also calling to check if they can visit.

Till Sunday evening, the only place that had begun functioning was Starbucks. Talaiva, another eatery, had an event planned to begin at 9 pm.

Those restaurants in the same building as 1Above including Bombay Canteen and Pop Tate’s remained shut due to lack of electricity and water. “We are awaiting clearance from the BMC to open,” staff at these restaurants said. Other establishments including South High and Cafe Delhi Heights too chose to remain shut. “It was a call taken by the owners to keep the place shut. Apart from the apprehension of being attacked by any political group, we are also not expecting much of a crowd in light of the tragedy,” the staff said.

At Lady Baga, a beach-themed restaurant, manager Aditya Raut said they had taken a call to not have December 31 celebrations in light of the incident. “The BMC is also conducting checks in each of the premises. We will open only after it is completed,” Raut said.

Joseph Machado of Grandmama’s Cafe said they expect it will take at least a week for the eatery to open.

The party capital of Mumbai, Lower Parel, was chock-full of people in their New Year’s Eve finery. While the music flowed on to the roads, some areas remained in the dark. With the BMC coming down heavily on offenders, Kamala Mills remained empty except the few office goers, working on a Sunday.

Around 10 police constable guard the demolished structures along with the site of the fire.

While most patrons of the restaurants and pubs in the area were well aware of the premises being shut, some were rendered surprised. “We came here to have a fun time at Smaaash and we were told that it is shut. Now we plan to go to either BKC or Bandra,” said Vishal Sethi (25).

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App