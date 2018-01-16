Kamala Mills fire: Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, arrested

The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, in connection with the Kamala Mills fire which claimed 14 lives on December 29. He surrendered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station early this morning.

A sessions court last Friday had rejected his anticipatory bail application. Seeking pre-arrest bail for his client, Tulli’s lawyer had contended that the devastating fire at the Kamala Mills compound had started from the adjoining 1 Above pub. Hence, the owners of Mojo’s Bistro could not be blamed for the tragedy, he argued.

The husband of Parul Lakdawala, one of the victims of the December 29 fire, had filed an intervention application, opposing the anticipatory bail plea of Tulli, saying that the latter was responsible for the death of his wife and others.

The Fire Brigade, in its preliminary probe report, had claimed that the fire possibly started at Mojo’s Bistro due to the flying charcoal embers of a hookah.

Tulli, and Yug Pathak, a co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR lodged on December 29 against the owners of 1 Above — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar. The three have now been arrested and remanded to police custody.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd