Kamala Mills fire chargesheet: Restobar opened two months before nod for change in activity

The fire left 14 people dead. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) The fire left 14 people dead. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

THE APPROVAL for change of activity from an information technology office to a restaurant at the Trade House building in Kamala Mills compound was received two months after restobar 1Above opened, according to the Mumbai police chargesheet filed last week.

According to the statements in the chargesheet, 1Above opened in December 2016. The proposal for the change of activity was sent to the Building Proposal department on February 13, 2017, and approved within three days on February 16. It was sent on behalf of the owner and now accused Ramesh Govani through an architect, whose statement is part of the chargesheet.

Statements of the architect as well as an official of the Building Proposal department claim that the approval was granted but it was subject to compliance of seven conditions, including clearances and NOCs from other departments of the BMC.

“No completion certificate was given to this proposal as till date the clearances mandatory for the approval were not submitted. Under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, till the clearances are received, the change of activity cannot be initiated. The applicants opened the restaurants without the completion certificate,” the sub-engineer of the Building Proposal department has told the police. The engineer has also said that the use of the terrace for the restaurants was never granted.

Other BMC officials have told the police that they took action against the restaurants for various violations but this aspect of the completion certificate was not flagged off. For instance, a junior engineer of the building and factory department has told the police that he had visited the Kamala Mills compound to issue notices and had also visited the office of Govani.

Without stating a particular date, the official has said that he had seen waterproofing going on at the terrace. He, however, said that he had no knowledge about any change of activity sought from the Building Proposal department and no inspection was sought to be done by him. He has told the police that while he was at the post till March 2017, he had no idea that the two restaurants were functional. He has told the police that he was assigned election work for the BMC polls held in 2017 and had no opportunity to visit the spot thereafter. Officials also said that permissions were granted under rules of Ease of Doing Business.

Following the Kamala Mills fire, the civic body has decided to come out with stringent norms for granting licences to eateries. According to the proposed norms, it is mandatory for an assistant engineer from the Building and Factory department and a Fire Compliance Officer to visit the premises to check from the structural and fire safety point of view within one month of issuance of licence. If it is found non-compliant, then the licence should be cancelled, it has suggested. The civic body has also proposed if three inspections report violations in a year, the licence will be cancelled.

Another official said that after complaints of unauthorised construction were received, notices were sent to Mojo’s Bistro and 1Above but no response was received. The official —- a sanitary inspector from the Health Department —-told the police that while demolitions were carried out in August removing most of the illegalities, it is not possible to go to each spot to conduct checks.

“Our department receives complaints of illegal structures. Only if a complaint is received or it comes to our notice that such illegal structures are built, can we take action,” the official told the police. Another official said that in October 2017, a surprise check was conducted at the restaurants and tables, chairs, hookah equipment were seized and orders for inspection were given. No follow-up inspection, was, however, conducted.

The Mumbai Police had last week chargesheeted 12 accused, including owners of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro. Two fire brigade officials and a BMC official have also been arrested. The NM Joshi Marg police said further investigation was on.

On December 29, 14 persons, including 13 guests and one staffer had died in a fire at 1Above that had allegedly began from an illegal hookah counter at adjacent Mojo’s Bistro. The sessions court recently rejected bail to 11 accused, observing that the “nexus between accused and municipal officials was the root cause of the incident”.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya