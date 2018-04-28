Kamala mills fire: Bombay High Court rejects bail plea of Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli

Kamala Mills fire claimed 14 lives in December last year. (File) Kamala Mills fire claimed 14 lives in December last year. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail application of Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli, in connection with the Kamala Mills fire that had claimed 14 lives in December last year. Justice A S Gadkari, in his order, said, “For reasons recorded separately, the bail application is rejected.”

On December 29 last year, a fire broke out at restro-bar Mojo’s Bristo and spread to the adjoining 1 Above. The inquiry concluded that flying embers from a coal stove used to illegally serve hookahs at Mojo’s Bistro led to the blaze.

Senior Counsel Shirish Gupte and lawyer Shyam Diwani, argued that the hookah supplier, Utkarsh Pandey was granted interim relief by the SC. He also contested invoking of IPC Section 304 (2) by the police claiming that his client didn’t have the ‘knowledge’ or ‘intention’ to kill, the main ingredients under the said section.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty opposed the bail, and told the court that there was gross negligence on the part of Tuli and the co-accused.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App