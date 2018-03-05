Kamala mills fire: Authorities, patrons keep tabs on fire restaurants’ safety norms

Many patrons say it has become their second nature to observe fire exits and fire extinguishers when they enter restaurants and pubs. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Many patrons say it has become their second nature to observe fire exits and fire extinguishers when they enter restaurants and pubs. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

By Tanvi Shenoy and Vishwas Waghmode

Two months after a massive fire at a restrobar in Kamala Mills compound claimed 14 lives, establishments in the upscale compound in Lower Parel, are under scrutiny of the authorities concerned as well as their patrons over fire safety compliance.

Many patrons say it has become their second nature to observe fire exits and fire extinguishers when they enter restaurants and pubs. The blaze on December 29, 2017 may have alerted them about fire compliance.

The memory of the incident may be fresh in the minds of people but for those entering the Kamala Mills premises, the charred vestiges of the 1Above restobar are not visible. Aditi Venkatram, 31, a banker said, “A fire can happen anywhere. It’s like not going to a country just because there was a terrorist attack.”

Shweta Poswal, on a leisure trip to Mumbai from Delhi, finds a resemblance between Cyber Hub in Gurgaon and the Kamala Mills compound. “I do think about fire safety. I think the place where the incident took place did not have a wide enough escape route. I look at the fire exits when I enter a place, and I would not enter a congested place. I feel very sorry for the unfortunate people in that (December 29, 2017) party. But life goes on and I would not avoid going to places like these,” she said.

London Taxi, a restobar, is located in the building next to the 1Above building. Nisha Shetty, head of PR and marketing at London Taxi, said, “People think London Taxi has shut down, and that has cost us a lot of business. The whole of Kamala Mills has been affected, not just us. When it comes to fire safety, we have taken all possible measures to be compliant. We have also called an Israeli fire marshall to give our staff fire safety training and they are certified now. We already had two fire exits. We have brought in more fire blankets and extinguishers.”

Nitesh Rajput, Manager of the entertainment park, Smaaash said, “We were already compliant to all safety rules. We have fire exits and everything else perfectly. We were ready to provide drawings as proof but our shed was still demolished. Our customer strength has not been affected. We are a reputed brand and people still come and enjoy here”.

Sapna Gautam Jain is a mother who has brought her young daughter to Smaaash Junior several times. “It is a child safe zone. We can see extinguishers placed every ten steps. They are fire compliant. So we are not worried,” she says. Niranjan Shetty of Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said that restaurants should adhere to fire safety norms. “Fire safety norms set by the corporation’s health and fire departments, whether or not the structure is legal, should be adhered to. While compliancy is the duty of the restaurant owner, the mill owners are responsible for the legality of the structure,” said Shetty, chairman of AHAR’s internal committee that deals with BMC.

However, civic officials said that demolition of illegal restaurants were carried out after the blaze, as the BMC cracked down on illegal constructions. “We have been keeping a check on illegalities. But no illegalities have been found in the last two months in Kamala Mills area,” said Devendrakumar Jain, assistant commissioner of G South Ward.

Fire officials said fire safety compliance cells have been set up and officers have been designated for carrying out regular inspections of buildings and commercial establishments. “We are creating a building inspection system to ensure compliance of fire safety norms in stipulated time, issuing notices in case of non-compliance and sending reminders,” said a fire officer.

