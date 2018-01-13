Kamala Mills fire: Anticipatory bail plea of co-owner Yug Tulli rejected

The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo) The fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 killed 14 people. (File Photo)

A sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Yug Tulli booked in the Kamala Mills fire case. Tulli, the only accused named in the FIR who is yet to be arrested, is the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, where the blaze had allegedly started and then spread to 1Above.

On Thursday, the police had strongly opposed Tulli’s anticipatory bail plea saying that his custody was necessary to investigate the case. Tulli’s lawyers had submitted that the police added his name in the FIR only after the fire brigade report noted that the blaze started at Mojo’s Bistro. His lawyer submitted that the report based its findings on social media accounts.

Also Read | Shut After kamala mills fire: Mojo Bistro’s Vashi outlet also flouted norms

Special public prosecutor, Prakash Shetty, had opposed the contention saying Mojo’s Bistro was serving hookah to its patrons illegally. A flying ember from a hookah had come in contact with a curtain and resulted in the fire, Shetty said, referring to the fire brigade report.

An intervention application filed by one of the victims of the blaze had also opposed the bail plea. Another co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak, is already in custody.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App