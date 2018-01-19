Kamala Mills fire: Ajoy Mehta’s report seeks departmental inquiry against 10 civic officials

Fourteen people were killed in the blaze. (Express File Photo) Fourteen people were killed in the blaze. (Express File Photo)

MUNICIPAL Commissioner Ajoy Mehta’s report on the December 29 fire in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, has recommended a departmental inquiry against 10 municipal officials. Besides, Mehta has sought three months’ time to conduct a detailed survey of the compound to investigate misuse of floor space index (FSI) incentives. The report, handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday, will now be submitted to the Bombay High Court.

Also, the civic body has recommended criminal action against the architect and interior designers of the two restaurants apart from the owner of the premises and the owner of two resto-pubs Mojo’s Bistro and 1Above. Mehta said: “The architect and the interior decorators who gave their services to the owner of the premises and the owners of the two resto-pubs have acted unprofessionally and have not shown any diligence in construction of such dangerous unauthorised structures and the material used for the same. I have therefore proposed to initiate criminal action against the architect apart from the owner of the premises and owners of the resto-pubs.”

The commissioner has observed that there is a propensity to increase the area under business operations of such establishments, even though this would mean encroaching on mandatory open spaces and passages leading to escape routes and staircases. Having already suspended five civic officials soon after the fire, the BMC will now initiate a departmental inquiry against five others too. Among the ten are officials from the building proposals department of the G South (Lower Parel) ward and the fire brigade, besides two assistant municipal commissioners and a deputy executive health officer.

“This tragedy took place at the intersection of greed fuelled by impunity and other contempt of rules and failure of various agencies to ensure compliance. We will initiate a departmental inquiry against ten of our officials, including two assistant commissioners of that ward. Those guilty will not be spared,” said Mehta. The then assistant commissioner of G south ward, Prashant Sapkale, was transferred to the K East ward after the mishap.

Meanwhile, on the lines of the fire department’s investigation report, the BMC’s final report too has confirmed that the fire started inside Mojo’s Bistro and spread to the adjacent 1Above pub. The BMC report has concluded that “flying embers” from a charcoal stove used to serve hookahs caused the fire. The report was prepared on the basis of statements recorded by at least nine eyewitnesses and 50 civic officials and fire brigade men.

In his report, Mehta has said eyewitnesses saw fire balls falling from the two establishments, which were foam used within the wood and tarpaulin frames to block the sounds of loud music. “Fearing this many decided to rush to the washroom. Foam catches fire in no time, meanwhile it led the fire to spread in no time,” Mehta has said in report.

