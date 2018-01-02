Kamala Mills fire: 53 illegal constructions demolished in Mumbai

A demolition drive at Kamala Mills on Saturday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) A demolition drive at Kamala Mills on Saturday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

During day 3 of its ongoing demolition drive against restaurants, pubs, bars and hookah parlours, which have been flouting fire safety norms and have encroached open space, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 53 encroachments on Monday.

The civic body on Monday inspected around 134 establishments in these wards — E ward (Byculla, Mazgaon), N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) and G South ward (Lower Parel); 53 faced demolition action. Not only this the civic body seized at least 51 LPG cylinders.

In E ward, around 47 restaurants, hookah parlours were inspected, of which 20 faced demolition and around 23 illegally stored LPG cylinders seized. Over 50 hookah equipment and related items were seized. In N ward of the 46 establishments inspected, 18 faced demolition and 18 illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized.

Meanwhile, in G south ward in Raghuvanshi mall and Mathuradas compound, 49 establishments were inspected of which 15 were demolished and 10 LPG cylinders seized.

