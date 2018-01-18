Kamala Mills fire: 4 accused in judicial custody till Jan 31

Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo’s Bistro, and three co-owners of 1Above — Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar — outside the Bhoiwada court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Yug Pathak, owner of Mojo’s Bistro, and three co-owners of 1Above — Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar — outside the Bhoiwada court on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

FOUR accused in the Kamala Mills fire case were on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody by a Bhoiwada magistrate’s court. Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, the three owners of the 1Above pub, and Yug Pathak co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, were sent in judicial custody till January 31. Pathak was arrested on January 5 while the Sanghvi brothers and Mankar were arrested on January 11.

The four accused, who have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, moved bail applications soon after the court remanded them in judicial custody. The hearing on the bail plea will be held on January 22. Meanwhile, Yug Tuli, a co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, remains in police custody till January 20.

An officer from the N M Joshi Marg police station said, “We have been recording statements of the witnesses and are simultaneously collecting evidence. We are also in the look-out for more witnesses in order to make our case stronger.” Till date Mumbai police have arrested eight accused in the case including two managers of the restro-pub 1Above.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Mumbai Police had also frozen the bank accounts of Kripesh Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar days before their arrests. “This was done when the trio was on the run. We got their account details and froze them to ensure they don’t have access to finances while on the run,” said an official.

Sources added that while Mankar’s account was active, Sanghvi’s account was in a dormant state. Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi’s father Mansukh was probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a hawala case registered in 2015. “The said account was frozen by the ED during the probe,” added the official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App