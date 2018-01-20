1Above fire: Owners booked for ‘pilfering’ PF money of over 100 staffers

A gutted 1Above pub. (Express) A gutted 1Above pub. (Express)

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a fresh case against three owners of 1Above resto-pub, Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, for alleged misappropriation of money from Provident Fund accounts of their employees. The police said the case was registered on Friday after a PF inspector approached the N M Joshi Marg police.

An officer from the N M Joshi Marg police station said: “The case was registered on Friday after the incident was brought to light. The company didn’t deposit the PF amount, which is a salary component of every employee. They have cheated more than 100 employees. According to the complaint, the amount involved is Rs 8.65 lakh.”

A provident fund inspector started investigating the case following the Kamala Mills fire on December 29, said sources. The investigators revealed that the trio had failed to deposit their employees’ PF amount from May 2017 to November 2017. Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra confirmed that the case was registered and said they are investigating the case thoroughly.

The three have been booked afresh under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 14 of the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The trio was earlier remanded in judicial custody till January 31 by a Bhoiwada court, along with Yug Pathak, a co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro.

Pathak was arrested on January 5 while the Sanghvi brothers and Mankar were arrested on January 11. The four accused, who have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, moved bail applications after the court remanded them in judicial custody. The bail application hearing will take place on January 22.

Meanwhile, Yug Tuli, the other co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, who surrendered before the police on Tuesday, has been remanded in police custody till January 20. The Mumbai Police has so far arrested eight accused in the case, including two managers of 1Above.

