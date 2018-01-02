Kamala Mills fire: 18-year-old seeks action against owners of Trade House building

(Express Photo by Pradip Das) (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

An 18-year-old man has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court in the Kamala Mills fire incident, seeking that the owners of the Trade House building, which housed ‘1Above’, also be booked as accused in the case.

The petitioner, Garv Sud, through advocate Prakash Wagh, said that the owners “deliberately and dishonestly overlooked or miserably neglected the errors, failures and violations of rules” allegedly committed by the pub operators where the fire broke out in the early hours on last Friday. Besides action against the owners, the petition also seeks compensation for victims’ kin and investigation of the case by the CBI.

