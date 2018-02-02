Kamala Mills director moves Bombay HC, says culpable homicide charge not acceptable

Kamala Mills fire tragedy on December 29 left 14 dead.

Kamala Mills Ltd director Ravi Bhandari moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking to quash the culpable homicide case registered against the accused in the December 29 fire that left 14 dead.

In his petition, Bhandari pleaded that section 304 of the IPC (which refers to culpable homicide not amounting to murder) had been wrongly applied against the accused and was not applicable to him. At the most it was a case of negligence, which was bailable, he contended.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Justices B R Gavai and B P Colabawala and posted for hearing after two weeks. The bench pointed out that pendency of the petition shall have no effect on the hearing of the bail plea filed by Bhandari before a sessions court.

Bhandari was arrested last month along with fire officer Rajendra Patil and one Utkarsh Pandey, who supplied hookahs to the pubs – Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above – where the fire started. The three are in judicial custody presently.

The December 29 blaze largely engulfed two adjacent bars in the compound and the owners of the two bars have also been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

