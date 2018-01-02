Kamala Mills fire: Seven injured remain in hospital

The incident killed 14 people and injured 54. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The incident killed 14 people and injured 54. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Five injured survivors of Kamala Mills Compound’s Friday morning blaze were discharged on Monday even as seven others remain hospitalised with burn injuries. The incident killed 14 people and injured 54.

A 41-year-old man from London, who was critical for the first two days following the fire mishap at 1Above resto-bar, is currently stable and under observation in Bhatia Hospital. He had sustained 30-35 per cent burns on back, hands, head and face. “We have to be watchful of him. He is stable right now but requires infection control,” said Dr Ashok Shah, the treating plastic surgeon. The Non-Resident Indian suffered critical burn injuries and may require plastic surgeries in future.

Of 16 patients admitted in Bhatia Hospital on Friday, hours after the fire broke out in Kamala Mills Compound, 10 have been discharged so far, including five on Monday.

The hospital claimed it has not found any need for psychiatric counselling for any patient who witnessed and survived the fire that gutted the entire second-storey resto-bar. “Unless it is a severe case, we do not refer anyone for counselling. The patients are coping well with their conditions. All of them are stable,” Dr Shah added.

In Airoli Burns Institute, Akshay Balwani, aged 23, is under treatment for 10 per cent burn injuries. According to medical director Dr Sunil Keswani, he is in isolation unit to prevent any infection but remains stable.

