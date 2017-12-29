Kamala Mills building fire: BMC springs into action after Mumbai blaze, to inspect all restaurants in compound

Following fire at Kamala Mills Building in Mumbai, BMC springs into action; will inspect other restaurants in compound Following fire at Kamala Mills Building in Mumbai, BMC springs into action; will inspect other restaurants in compound

After a major fire engulfed the restaurants and offices at Trade House building in Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai, leaving 14 dead and 19 injured, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now plans a crack down on all 30 restaurants in the compound.

According to Assistant municipal commissioner of G south (lower parel) Prashant Sakpale, the civic body is preparing to start inspection of all the restaurants in the compound to find if they are fire safety compliant. “From today itself, we will be inspecting all the restaurants in the compound and take immediate action against them. Considering festive season and just two days for New year’s Eve, we will not take any risk,” added Sakpale.

He further said that there are total 30 restaurants (all licensed) in Kamala mill compound which will be inspected. READ MORE for LIVE UPDATES

The lack of coordination between, BMC ward level officials and Mumbai Fire brigade has let many non-fire safety compliant commercial units to operate with ease. However, a major fire at an illegal Farsan unit in Sakinaka which killed 12 labourers on December 19 prompted the civic body and Mumbai fire brigade to form fire safety compliant cells at all 34 fire stations across the city. These will be coordinating with the ward officials to get information and to inspect illegal or non-fire compliant commercial establishments.

However even 10 days after the incident, the civic body is yet to frame standard operating procedures to be followed by this cell. The civic body has been seizing illegally stored LPG cylinders at commercial units across the city.

