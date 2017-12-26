Kalyan: Three of a family held for running ‘betting racket’

The accused had connections in Dubai and they were running a betting den for some time, the police officer said. Representative Image The accused had connections in Dubai and they were running a betting den for some time, the police officer said. Representative Image

The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested three members of a family for allegedly running a betting racket in a posh area of Kalyan. According to the crime branch officers, they had received information that a bunch of bookies were operating out of a seventh floor flat in Mahavir River valley building on December 24.

“We raided the house on Monday afternoon and managed to nab four bookies and their phones and laptops. While one accused was in touch online while being at Dubai, one more managed to escape. We are trying to reach both of them,” said a senior crime branch officer.

The accused have been identified as Hiralal Talreja, his brother Mahesh Talreja and Hiralal’s son, Kunal Talreja. “The Talrejas were operating with around 15 mobile phones and five laptops… The accused had connections in Dubai and they were running a betting den for some time,” the officer said. According to the police, they seized items worth Rs 4 lakh, including around Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The raid was a joint effort by the Khadakpada police and the crime branch zone III, sources said. “Other residents told us that they had never seen any of the Talrejas or knew about the practices. We are trying to find out if the house is owned by them or if it was rented out. It is important to find out if they had other accomplices,” said an officer privy to investigation.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App