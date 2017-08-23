Kalbadevi Girgaum Redevelopment Scheme: MMRC appoints architects, structural engineers for project

For the construction of underground Metro stations, ancillary works, ventilation shafts and entry/exit structures for the 33.5 km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3, the MMRC would need 0land in Kalbadevi and Girgaum. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) For the construction of underground Metro stations, ancillary works, ventilation shafts and entry/exit structures for the 33.5 km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3, the MMRC would need 0land in Kalbadevi and Girgaum. (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has appointed GD Sambhare & RH Mahimtura as architects and structural engineers for the Rs 700-crore Kalbadevi Girgaum Redevelopment Scheme project. Their work will include planning and architectural designs, structural design, construction supervision and management (PMC) of the buildings to be redeveloped.

The firms were chosen by a bidding process that was initiated in June 2017 and were chosen from among six bids. The MMRC will be paying the firms a total sum of Rs 6,21,50,000 plus GST for an initial contract period of 48 months. The contract also includes 24 months defect liability period.

“According to our estimates, the redevelopment scheme should cost us around Rs 700 crore but we will be able to reach a final amount only after the consultants finalise the designs,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

For the construction of underground Metro stations, ancillary works, ventilation shafts and entry/exit structures for the 33.5 km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3, the MMRC would need 0land in Kalbadevi and Girgaum.

As part of the scheme, 19 buildings and 634 families will be affected, which includes 293 residential and 341 commercial units. Both the Metro stations together will only require 2600 sqm area and the remaining area will be used for redeveloping the buildings. The MMRC proposes to move the affected families out of the buildings by October and begin the work on the buildings in the next six months. “MHADA has begun the process of surveying the tenants and issuing NOCs. They should complete the survey in two months and then we will shift them to their temporary accommodation. The redevelopment of the buildings will be taken up simultaneously with the project and it should be completed by 2021,” added Bhide.

However, the residents feel that shifting by October will be unrealistic. “We will not start house hunting until we get the NOCs from MHADA. It will take us at least two to four months to find a new house. The MMRC has still not informed us about when they want us to shift,” said a Girgaum resident.

Meanwhile, MMRC also announced that the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be coming to the city by the end of the month and will be lowered by September. Also with the coming festive season of Ganeshotsav MMRC said they will be making suitable arrangements to accommodate the pandals and the immersion processions with their construction barricades.

