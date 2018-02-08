Kala Ghoda festival: Bombay High Court allows cultural events at Cross Maidan

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed cultural events as part of the Kala Ghoda Festival to be held at Cross Maidan with certain conditions. The events would have to be open for the public and free of cost. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice P N Deshmukh was hearing a petition filed by Organisation for Verdant Ambience and Land (OVAL), the trust managing the ground. It had filed a petition against commercial use of the ground. As per earlier directives of the High Court, for any event to be held at Cross Maidan, the organisers have to seek permission from it.

Appearing for the Kala Ghoda Association, advocate Birendra Saraf informed the court that the police commissioner and the collector were aware about the events. There was a recent event and it was packed with people and free of cost. Charges would be applied only if there are barricades. “As of today, we are happy to pay any rate,” Saraf said.

The court said: “The district collector is aware about everything … We fail to understand how the collector has all the knowledge of the event… If he was aware, he should not have passed the order.” The court asked the association to give an undertaking that Cross Maidan will have no food stalls, as part of commercial activity.

