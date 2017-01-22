Kabir Kala Manch artistes to take to the streets again

KKM artistes during a recent performance. Express KKM artistes during a recent performance. Express

Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), a Pune-based cultural group that was branded a “Maoist front” by the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS), is set to perform its protest music, vidrohi shahiri jalsa, with fresh enthusiasm. The Supreme Court (SC) recently granted bail to its artistes Ramesh Gaichor, Sagar Gorkhe and Sachin Mali, on January 3.

However, Sachin and his wife Sheetal Sathe, once lead singers of KKM, have left the group due to “differences”. On the other hand, Sagar and Ramesh, who have composed about 120 songs and 70 poems in jail, are prepared to hit the streets with KKM artistes.

Watch what else is making news:



“We are followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar… we can’t remain silent spectators to the serious problems we see in society. We will resist… KKM will fill up the cultural vacuum in progressive movements and work for the annihilation of caste and gender inequality…,” said Sagar.

He claimed that his family, which lived in Kasewadi slums in Bhavani Peth, had to shift to Samata Nagar in Thergaon because of “police harassment”. Because of the police case against him, Sagar said he had to drop out when he was pursuing his final year of BA, Sociology.

A resident of Yerawada, Ramesh did his M Com from from Wadia College and then worked at a college on Alandi Road for about a year, before he was booked by the ATS. “I joined KKM during my college days, as it gave me a stage to use my art to express dissent against the wrong practices in society. We never committed any violence. But police tried to suppress our voice by framing us in a false case. But we did not surrender our art. We continued to protest by composing songs and poems on incidents that left us shaken, like the murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M M Kalburgi, which we read about in newspapers, when we were in jail… While we were falsely branded as Maoists, in jail, the authorities asked us to perform on Republic Day…,” said Ramesh.

According to the ATS, the KKM artists were accused of working as per the instructions of Angela Sontakke and her husband Milind Teltumbe, “leaders” of the banned CPI- Maoist. The ATS claimed that Angela and Milind allegedly penetrated the KKM and indoctrinated the accused artistes towards Maoist ideology.

The ATS had arrested Angela, along with Sushma Ramteke, Anuradha Sonule, Mayuri Bhagat, all three from Chandrapur, Jyoti Chorge of Pune, Siddhartha Bhosale and Deepak Dhengle, both KKM artists from Pune, in April-May 2011, under the stringent UAPA.

The ATS had also booked eight others, including Milind, Jyoti and KKM artists Sheetal, Sachin, Ramesh, Sagar, Prashant Kamble and Santosh Shelar under the UAPA.

Milind, Jyoti, Prashant, Santosh are still absconding.

However, Sagar and Ramesh have denied any links with Angela or Milind. “We saw Angela for the first time in court… we had never seen her before,” said Sagar. Sachin, Sheetal, Ramesh and Sagar were arrested after they “surrendered” in 2013 by staging a ‘satyagraha’ in Mumbai. Sheetal, who was pregnant at the time, was granted bail.

In its chargesheet, the ATS alleged that they had participated in arms trainings with about 150 Naxals in jungle areas of Gadchiroli, between November 2011 and April 2012, while they were on the run.

The ATS also submitted statements of three surrendered Naxals, who allegedly identified the KKM artistes as active members of the CPI- Maoist. While the Bombay High Court initially rejected the bail pleas of Sachin, Sagar and Ramesh, the Supreme Court later granted bail to all three. The apex court also granted bail to Angela in May 2016.