Jyotirmoy Dey murder case: Witness says got two calls from Chhota Rajan

DURING the trial in the murder of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, the 100th witness deposed on Thursday. The witness, a senior journalist working with a news channel, told the court he had received two calls from gangster Chhota Rajan claiming responsibility for Dey’s murder in 2011.

The journalist told the court that after the police arrested the men, allegedly from Rajan’s gang, for Dey’s murder, he had got two calls from the gangster.

The journalist said the calls were received on his mobile number where the caller first claimed to be Rajan and then spoke about Dey’s murder. During his deposition, the witness said on the first call, he spoke to Rajan for around 16-17 minutes. “The witness told the court that he had received two calls where the caller identified himself as Chhota Rajan and claimed that he had killed J Dey since he felt that he had defamed him and written two-three newspaper articles against him,” the special public prosecutor, Pradeep Gharat, said.

The journalist added that on the consequent day, he received another call from Rajan that lasted 7-8 minutes. During that call, the gangster claimed to have been given information about the bike registration number of Dey by journalist Jigna Vora, an accused in the case, Gharat said.

The journalist has told the court that he does not remember the date on which he had received the call. However, in his statement to the police, he had said that the call had come around August-September, 2011.

During cross-examination by advocate Prakash Shetty, the journalist was asked if he did not have a recording facility on the phone, or if he had taken notes of the conversation between him and the caller. He said that although he had call logs on the phone, when he was eventually summoned by the Mumbai Police for recording his statement, he was not asked for any record.

He said he was not shown Call Data Record of any phone number when he was summoned for his statement. He said he had informed the police about the calls and the channel had not aired the interview.

Dey was shot dead on June 11, 2011. The CBI claims the murder took place at the behest of Rajan, currently lodged in Tihar jail.

