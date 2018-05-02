Journalist J Dey murder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: CBI court convicts Chhota Rajan and 10 others, acquits Jigna Vora

Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey murder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The 56-year-old senior journalist was shot dead by motorcycle-borne shooters in Powai on June 11, 2011. Chhota Rajan was convicted in the case on Wednesday. (File Photo) Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey murder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The 56-year-old senior journalist was shot dead by motorcycle-borne shooters in Powai on June 11, 2011. Chhota Rajan was convicted in the case on Wednesday. (File Photo)

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and 10 others in the murder case of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The 56-year-old journalist with Mid-Day was shot dead by motorcycle-borne shooters in Powai on June 11, 2011. Paulson Joseph and Jigna Vora were acquitted by the court.

This is the first major conviction for gangster Rajan since his deportation to India in 2015. Those convicted include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane.

The accused in the case were booked for murder and criminal conspiracy, among other charges. They were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The case, which was initially probed by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the CBI.

Rajan has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi since 2015. He attended the trial via video-conferencing. There are at least 70 other cases pending against Rajan. He is a convict in a fake passport case in 2017 and currently serving seven-year jail term.