Journalist J Dey murder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: CBI court convicts Chhota Rajan and 10 others, acquits Jigna Vora

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and 10 others in the murder case of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The 56-year-old journalist with Mid-Day was shot dead by motorcycle-borne shooters in Powai on June 11, 2011. Paulson Joseph and Jigna Vora were acquitted by the court.
This is the first major conviction for gangster Rajan since his deportation to India in 2015. Those convicted include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane.
The accused in the case were booked for murder and criminal conspiracy, among other charges. They were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The case, which was initially probed by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the CBI.
Rajan has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi since 2015. He attended the trial via video-conferencing. There are at least 70 other cases pending against Rajan. He is a convict in a fake passport case in 2017 and currently serving seven-year jail term.
Highlights
Those convicted in the murder of J Dey include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane. They shot him dead near his residence in Powai on June 11, 2011, at the behest of Chhota Rajan.
The court has acquitted Jigna Vora. A relative of Vora's says "justice has been served" after the court's verdict today.
Chhota Rajan has been found guilty in the case. 10 others are also convicted by the special CBI court in the murder of J Dey.
In January, when Chhota Rajan's statement was recorded in the case, he had denied charges levelled against him. “It is false (to say) that I killed Dey,” Rajan was quoted as saying by PTI. He also claimed that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the police and politicians were colluding to get false cases registered against him. His statement was recorded under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Under this section, an accused personally explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him.
There are at least 70 cases pending against Chhota Rajan. He was convicted in a fake passport case in 2017, and sentenced to seven years in jail.
155 witnesses, including Dey's wife and his colleagues from the media, were examined by special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. Rajan had been produced before the court for the trial via video-conferencing — he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.
The case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, which arrested 11 people in 2011. The police claimed the accused had participated in and executed the conspiracy to murder Dey, on instructions from Rajan. At the time, the police had said that the gangster was absconding.
In 2015, Rajan was arrested from Indonesia. After his arrest, the case was transferred to the CBI. In its chargesheet, the central agency claimed that Rajan ordered Dey's murder.
J Dey was a 56-year-old senior journist working with Mid-Day when he was shot dead on June 11, 2011, on his way to his residence in Powai in Mumbai. Four men on two bikes had chased Dey and killed him, allegedly at the behest of gangster Chhota Rajan. The CBI had claimed that Dey was murdered over his proposed books and “defamatory” articles which the gangster felt showed him in poor light.
Seven years after senior journalist J Dey was killed in Powai, a special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its judgment in the case. Will the court find that the murder was committed at the behest of gangster Chhota Raja? Follow our LIVE blog for latest news and updates.