Juvenile’s death: No injuries, says autopsy; kin claim he had no illness

A day after a 17-year-old who had been apprehended on suspicion of theft died at JJ hospital, his autopsy report revealed that he had succumbed to acute respiratory distress syndrome in a case of cardiac failure. “His autopsy report states that there were no physical injuries,” said Medical Superintendent of JJ hospital Dr Sanjay Surase. The minor, who was sent to Dongri observation home, was admitted to the government hospital on Wednesday. Doctors said the boy was suffering from pneumonia and fever and was admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the hospital. On Saturday, at 3.45 am, he was declared dead, a doctor added.

The boy was taken into custody in connection with a case of theft on April 3 by the Kurla Railway Protection Force and handed over to the Wadala Government Railway Police on April 4. While his family alleged that he was physically assaulted by the Kurla RPF, officials at JJ hospital claimed there were no physical injuries to substantiate the family’s claims.

A senior police officer said in view of the findings of the autopsy report, they have prima facie ruled out any foul play in the death. Nonetheless, he added, a detailed probe is on. On Sunday, the Dongri police recorded the statement of the boy’s mother. “Since the boy was in custody, a magisterial inquiry is mandatory and it will be conducted. We will also be recording statements of the Dongri home authorities as well as the boy’s co-inmates at the home to find out if he had complained of any illness since he was lodged,” said a senior official from Dongri police station.

The boy’s mother claimed that her son was not suffering from any illness and that he was not taken to the hospital immediately, despite complaining of pain and breathlessness. She said the family was yet to claim his body, as they were awaiting the return of the minor’s elder brother who was away for work in another district. “We are from a poor family. We only want to know what caused the death of my son within days of his arrest,” she said. After his death, the mother said she has approached various authorities, including the State Human Rights Commission, seeking a probe into his death.

On Friday, when the boy was admitted to the Critical Care Unit of the hospital, the mother had also approached the Juvenile Justice Board hearing his case, seeking an inquiry into an alleged assault by the police. The Board has directed the investigating official to file a reply on the plea.

