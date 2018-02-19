Justin Trudeau to meet IIM students and film personalities tomorrow

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, February 18, 2018. (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sunday, February 18, 2018. (AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will be in Mumbai on Tuesday. He is on a week-long visit to India, his first as Prime Minister. Before he arrives in Mumbai on Tuesday, Trudeau will visit Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to take part in an arm-chair discussion at IIM Ahmedabad, themed Education and Investment Opportunities, with students from the institute and neighbouring colleges.

Trudeau’s day-long programme in Mumbai includes meetings with several business leaders and a women business leaders’ roundtable, followed by an armchair discussion at the Canada-India Business Forum. Later, Trudeau is scheduled to meet Indian film personalities. He will leave Mumbai for Amritsar on February 20.

In India to promote Canada-India cooperation on a range of issues, Trudeau will be joined by a delegation of six Canadian ministers, including Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Harjit Singh Sajjan, Minister of National Defence. The ministers will also have their separate programmes.

Sajjan is scheduled to attend an event hosted by Gateway House and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) to announce the signing and launch of the Track 1.5 Canada-India Dialogue on Innovation Growth and Prosperity. The discussion will focus on innovation partnerships. Canada and India agreed in November 2012 to enhance security cooperation through a dialogue to be led by India’s National Security Council Secretariat and Canada’s Office of the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister. Canada’s National Security Intelligence Advisor is in India this week as part of the ongoing security dialogue.

Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada’s second largest source of immigrants. India is also Canada’s second largest source of international students, estimated to be 1,24,000 in 2017.

Trudeau’s visit to India includes stops in Delhi, Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. He will meet senior political leaders and key business leaders to discuss issues such as gender equality, education, prosperity and investment and climate change. The programme also includes visits to historical and cultural sites.

