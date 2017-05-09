Justin Bieber concert tomorrow: Fans pour in from across India

‘Belieber’ Akansha Mondal with the scroll. (Source: Express photo) ‘Belieber’ Akansha Mondal with the scroll. (Source: Express photo)

With a day to go for Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s concert in Navi Mumbai, fans from all over the country have started to pour into the city for the event that organisers expect would be attended by about 45,000. Meghanjali Mitra (17) from Asansol, West Bengal, has arrived at a hotel in Navi Mumbai. “I have been a fan for seven years now, ever since I first heard Baby. Since then, I have been waiting for him to come to India!”

Meghanjali will be accompanied by two of her friends, Shaista Shams and Prerna Drolia (both 18), who are also flying in from Asansol for the event. The three were acquaintances back in Asansol but grew closer when they realised that they had a mutual endearment for the 23-year old singer.

Together, they are presenting Bieber with a 160 metre-long scroll through the organisers that includes wishes from his fans from all over the country.

They have made around 120 metres of the scroll that carries messages, artwork and poetry from fans that they will stitch together with another 40-odd meters of scroll made by fellow ‘Beliebers’ from Mumbai in a Navi-Mumbai hotel where they will put up together on Tuesday.

Akansha Mondal (13) said: “We have been planning this for a year-and-a-half when the initial talk of Justin’s visit to India started. Since then, we have received messages, artworks, and poems dedicated to Justin,” said Mondal, who took exception to the term “fan”. “We’re not ordinary fans, we are Beliebers,” she quipped.

Together, the quartet started the hashtag “#BieberScrollIndia” on Twitter, that garnered over 500 responses. The group then narrowed it down to 300 and started working on it since January, 2016. The four of them shall be staying at a hotel near the venue. They have decided to hit the concert at 4 am on Wednesday, 12 hours before the gates are opened.

Mondal, who bought a ticket for Rs 5,000, said: “We want to be the first to reach the venue so that we get the best view.”

Pragya Pandey (15) was on her way to Mumbai in a train from Delhi. “I have been waiting for this for years now. I have all his merchandise, including all his albums and posters,” she said.

Another Delhiite, Diljeet Singh (19), says: “Although I did not like his earlier stuff, I’m really liking the feel of the new album which is EDM-oriented. Alan Walker is opening for him. I am sure I’ll have a great time at the event.”

Organisers of the concert said private international security firms have been handed the charge of security in addition to 500 police personnel who will be deployed at the concert venue. The security firms will be using drones connected to CCTV cameras to monitor the event.

“We have granted permission for parking space for 15,000 vehicles. Five to six grounds have been identified by the organisers to accommodate these. The organisers have appealed to people to use shuttle service or cabs, instead of private vehicles,” said DCP, Navi Mumbai Crime, Tushar Doshi.

The number of vehicles expected by the organisers is over 25,000. “There may be a shortage of parking space but we will try to accommodate some of the vehicles on the ground behind DY Patil Hospital”, claimed a spokesperson for the organisers.

