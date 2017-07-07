July 18 deadline: Discussion on DP likely to be taken up on 3 days this month

Maharashtra govt told BMC that no further extensions will be granted to its general body for approving the Development Plan, the civic body has finally decided to take up discussions on the DP on three dates later this month. Maharashtra govt told BMC that no further extensions will be granted to its general body for approving the Development Plan, the civic body has finally decided to take up discussions on the DP on three dates later this month.

After the state government told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that no further extensions will be granted to its general body for approving the Development Plan, the civic body has finally decided to take up discussions on the DP on three dates later this month. Till date, around 70 corporators have submitted their suggestions and objections to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and some of them will be taken up for discussion during the general body meetings.

In previously set agenda for the eight general body meetings scheduled this month, only the civic budget was listed for discussion. However, after granting three extensions till date, the Town Planning and Valuation department sent a notice to the general body on May 31, informing them that no further extensions will be granted and the draft DP 2034 will have to be approved by July 18 as the deadline.

Officials from the Mayor’s office as well as the group leaders of several parties said discussion on the DP will now be taken up on July 14, 15 and 17. Leader of the House and Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav said they have decided on two dates and take another day if required. “The discussion will primarily take place on July 14-15 and if more time is required, then on July 17 as well. We will decide on how to divide the time between the parties during the group leaders’ meeting to be held on July 10,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said earlier the group leaders had mutually decided that the time which will be allotted to the political parties would depend on its strength. Commenting on the manner in which the discussion should be taken up, Manoj Kotak, group leader and BJP corporator, said, “The suggestions should be added as amendments in the DP and discussion on larger policies should be taken up during the general body meetings.”

The draft DP 2034 as well as the planning committee’s report, which had included all the suggestions and objections, had been submitted to previous Mayor and Sena corporator Snehal Ambekar on March 6 this year. After the deadline of July 18, the draft DP 2034 and the planning committee’s report along with the suggestions and objections submitted by the corporators will be sent to the state government for final approval before it can be implemented.

