Juhu lifeguard workstation demolition: Action high-handed & illegal, initiate probe, Bombay HC tells BMC

TERMING THE demolition of the lifeguard workstations at Juhu beach by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as “high-handed and illegal,” the Bombay High Court Thursday directed the municipal commissioner to initiate an inquiry into the action and to arrive at a decision on reimbursing the lifeguards for damage of equipment.

The inquiry report has to be submitted before the court within one month and will have to name the officers responsible for initiating the demolition.

Pointing out that the demolition was carried out without following due process, the High Court said, “Considering the manner in which the municipal staff, along with assistant commissioner, carried out the action, an inquiry should be carried out by a senior officer, not below the rank of additional municipal commissioner.”

“The officer appointed will have to record clear findings naming officers responsible for such illegal action. The inquiry will have to be completed one month from today,” said Justice A S Oka.

The High Court also observed, “The BMC commissioner should also take an appropriate decision with respect to paying compensation for damage of equipment,” said the court.

The Juhu Beach Life Guard Association had filed a writ petition stating that their base station, which had been in existence since 2010, had the required permission from authorities but the station was suddenly illegally demolished by the BMC in March.

The association has sought to identify the officials responsible for the demolition so that appropriate action could be taken against them.

It has also sought reimbursement of Rs 66 lakh to buy the equipment that have been destroyed.

The High Court, while pulling up the BMC for making false statement about the fact that action had been taken by the Airports Authority of India and not them, gave permission to the lifeguards to reconstruct their shelter at their own cost.

It also said that according to the letters placed before the court, it was clear that the BMC had taken action with assistance from the police though the cops had not received any written complaints from residents of the area and the local MLA.

“There is no written complaint about the structure being illegal,” said Justice Oka, adding that false statements had been made by an assistant commissioner about receiving a number of complaints.

“Even the BMC senior counsel could not find any such incident where such drastic action has been taken on the basis of an oral complaint,” he pointed out.

In an affidavit filed by the civic body, it had stated it has no objection if the petitioners reconstructed the demolished shed at its own cost.

It had added that since the shed was on AAI land, it would be necessary to serve them a notice in this regard.

“The work of reconstruction can be initiated after expiry of three days of serving private notice to Airport Authority of India and airport director of Juhu Airport, “ said the court.

