Juhu fire: Death toll 7, three held

Three persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the fire that killed labourers at a construction site of a 13-storey building in Juhu on Wednesday. On Friday, the death toll rose to seven. The Juhu police station has registered a First Information Report under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence), along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code against the developer, Kabra Group, contractor and the owner of the agency that supplied LPG cylinders to workers.

Police officers said they have arrested Kiran Patel, a 50-year-old contractor, Shiju John (34), site engineer, and Prashant More (38), site supervisor. “They were produced in the metropolitan court in Andheri and have been remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

So far, seven persons have died and 17 others have sustained injuries. Of the 17, six injured persons were treated and allowed to go home. Eleven are still admitted to the Cooper hospital. The victims were workers living in temporary structures on the ground floor of the building. The blaze was aggravated by explosions of two gas cylinders, fire officials have said.

On Friday, the state Labour Department directed the labour commissionerate to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and injured. An official from the labour commissionerate said a team will visit the site. “If the labourers are registered with us, they will get the compensation entitled. If they are not registered with us, we will figure out a way to give them compensation,” said the official.

