Juhu beach ‘light pollution’: Activist writes to civic body chief, environment secy

After writing to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against the “light pollution” allegedly caused by the lights installed at Juhu beach for beautification, anti-noise pollution activist Sumaira Abdulali has now written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Environment Secretary Satish Gavai regarding the matter.

“We request you to consider the harmful effects of light pollution while formulating any policies or projects for beautification of beaches or other natural areas, specially those placed close to residential areas and to also consider framing a suitable policy to regulate light pollution in Mumbai from various sources, including street lighting, private security lighting, hoardings, beautification, etc,” she wrote in her letter dated December 14.

Awaaz Foundation, Abdulali’s NGO, measured the ambient light levels produced by these lights on the beach. The findings reveal that while right underneath the light, the levels were measured at 67,000 lux, equivalent of direct sunlight, at the water’s edge it was 0.03 lux, equivalent of a moonlit night.

“The great difference between the recorded lux levels highlights the inability of the installed lighting fixtures to

provide lighting suitable to ensure safety throughout the beach. At the same time, the high intensity of LED lighting in immediate vicinity to residential buildings causes light disturbance and consequent adverse health effects to residents of the buildings. It also blocks out natural view of the stars and moon,” she added.

