Journalist J Dey murder case: A timeline of events

A Mumbai court on Wednesday found Chhota Rajan, along with eight others, guilty for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The court acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora and Paulson Joseph of all charges. Dey, who was a senior journalist with Mid-Day, was killed near his residence in Powai on July 11, 2011. The accused were convicted on charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime. The quantum of sentencing will take place at 4.30 pm this evening. Rajan faces a maximum punishment of death and a minimum of life in prison.

June 11, 2011: Senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, 56, shot dead near his residence in Powai in Mumbai. A case of murder is filed at the Powai police station and the probe is transferred to the Crime Branch.

June 27, 2011: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrests seven people — Satish Kaliya, Abhijit Shinde, Arun Dake, Sachin Gaikwad, Anil Waghmode, Nilesh Shendge and Mangesh Agawane. Kaliya is the shooter. After questioning the seven, the police arrests three more accused — Vinod Asrani, Deepak Sisodia and Paulson Joseph.

July 7, 2011: Provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) invoked against the accused.

November 25, 2011: Journalist Jigna Vora is arrested on charges of instigating gangster Chhota Rajan against Dey.

December 3, 2011: The Crime Branch files its chargesheet in the case. Two people, Chhota Rajan and Nayansingh Bisht, are shown as accused wanted in the murder case.

February 21, 2012: A supplementary chargesheet is filed against Vora.

July 27, 2012: Vora is granted bail.

April 10, 2015: Asrani, facing prolonged illness, dies in jail.

June 8, 2015: The court frames charges against 11 accused under Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant provisions of the MCOCA and the Arms Act.

October 25, 2015: Rajan is arrested at Bali airport in Indonesia and deported to India. He is sent to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

January 5, 2016: The case is transferred to the CBI.

November 7, 2016: Dey’s wife Shubha Sharma deposes before the court, says Dey was tensed since a week before the killing.

August 31, 2017: The special MCOCA court frames charges against Rajan.

February 22, 2018: The prosecution completes its final arguments.

April 2, 2018: The court records Rajan’s final statement via video-conferencing under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

April 3, 2018: The defence completes its arguments. The special MCOCA court reserves its judgment in the case.

May 2, 2018: The court convicts Chhota Rajan and 8 others for the murder of J Dey. Jigna Vora and Paulson Joseph are acquitted of all charges.

