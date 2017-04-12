Mumbai: Journalist deposes, says Chhota Rajan told him he regretted killing J Dey

A senior journalist deposing in the J Dey murder case Tuesday told the special court that in a call, gangster Chhota Rajan had told him that he regretted killing Dey. The journalist deposing as a prosecution witness told the court that after journalist Dey’s murder, a deputy commissioner of police had called him to record his statement in the case. A day before he was called by the DCP, the journalist received a call from an unknown number beginning with +444. On answering it, he was told that it was Rajan on the line. The journalist told the court that since he had spoken to him on earlier occasions as a crime reporter and had also heard his voice in interviews, he recognised the caller to be Rajan.

“He (Rajan) said on that call that he regretted killing J Dey. He said that he was misinformed about Dey. He also said that journalists are free to write anything and that he should not have killed him,” the senior journalist said.

