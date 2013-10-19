Joshi writes to Uddhav,says made no mistake

Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi,who was booed off stage by angry Shiv sainiks during the partys annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 13,returned to Mumbai Thursday and wrote to party chief Uddhav Thackeray that he had not committed any mistake.

He was hooted at the rally because sainiks construed his recent statements as an attempt to belittle their chiefs working style. Why cant the Sena build a Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park? Just imagine if this was the case with Prabodhankar Thackeray,Bal Thackerys father,would he have kept quie? Joshi had said last week,criticising Uddhav for not doing enough to get the memorial made.

The statement came in the backdrop of indications that Joshi would not be given a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After being booed off stage,he left for his native place Raigad. Incommunicado since Monday,Joshi returned to Mumbai Thursday and interacted with journalists at his Dadar office on Friday.

I havent made any mistake. I have served Shiv Sena for 45 years. There is no question of any apology, he told reporters. Joshi said he wrote a letter to Uddhav on Thursday. Refusing to part with its content,calling it a private correspondence,he said he had put across his side in the letter.

Joshi is supposed to have said in the letter he has no plans to leave the party.

The senior leader said he was hurt at the treatment meted out to him at the rally I feel that whatever I have done,there is no untruth in it. If stating facts is a crime then I have definitely committed it, said Joshi.

