Join private firm if you want to stay with family: Bombay HC to Lt Col

The Bombay High Court Tuesday came down heavily on an Indian Army officer who has challenged the Army’s decision to transfer him to Hyderabad on grounds that there is no other institute in India like the current one training his son who suffers from multiple disabilities. The court asked him to reconsider his decision.

The court, while expressing its unwillingness to interfere in such a matter, questioned what was important to him and adding that he should take up a job with a private firm if he wanted to stay back with his family.

The Army officer, a Lieutenant Colonel, has mentioned in his petition that a transfer would mean uprooting his son from his current environment and making him forget all that he had learnt so far. The petitioner’s son is around 13-year-old and suffering from three disabilities including blindness, speech impairment and mental retardation.

The petition said that while there were other institutes for blind and mentally retarded children, this boy’s case was rare in that he was unable to hear and speak and due to his mental problem, his parents had to take care of his everyday needs. Hence, they wanted him to be trained because it would be difficult to handle him once he grew older.

Military Secretary Branch (MSB) of the Army, which deals with transfers of Army men, has opposed the petition saying that as per policy, they have already given the petitioner extension for staying in Mumbai and there are institutes in Hyderabad too that train persons with multiple disabilities.

The Army has now been asked to give other alternative places where he can be transferred to.