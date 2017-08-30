Jobs to member of each family hit by Barvi dam

According to a decision taken on Tuesday, project affected people will now be provided jobs from the 5 per cent quota reserved for such instances and from the 2 per cent quota reserved for earthquake-affected people. (Representational image) According to a decision taken on Tuesday, project affected people will now be provided jobs from the 5 per cent quota reserved for such instances and from the 2 per cent quota reserved for earthquake-affected people. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra cabinet Tuesday decided to provide jobs to one member of each family set to be affected by the raising of the height of the Barvi dam. The dam, in Thane district, is proposed to be raised to 72.60 metre from its current height of 68.60 metre.

According to officials from the Urban Development department, the proposed increase in height of the dam would affect 1,163 families. Local residents have been opposing the proposed inundation of their lands. The rehabilitation of the affected families is being carried out by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

“After the increase in height of the dam, additional water can be stored that can be provided to the MIDC areas in Thane and to local bodies such as Thane, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and others. It will help in addressing water shortage issues in these areas,” said an official.

The Barvi dam was constructed in 1972 to provide water to MIDC areas and to urban local bodies in Thane district. The work of the second and third phases were undertaken in 1986 and 1998 respectively.

According to a decision taken on Tuesday, project affected people will now be provided jobs from the 5 per cent quota reserved for such instances and from the 2 per cent quota reserved for earthquake-affected people. If there is shortage of posts, then additional posts would be created to accommodate them, said officials. The Thane collectorate has prepared a list of eligible families and one person from each family would be given a job, added the official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App