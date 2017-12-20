Job racket: Man who ‘posed as government official’ arrested

The Thane crime branch has arrested another man in a job racket that was busted last month. He allegedly used to pose as a government official to dupe job-seekers and had been on the run following the arrest of five alleged members of the racket in November. The accused also allegedly forged seals and stamps of various government offices. He was arrested on Sunday.

According to the Thane crime branch, they received a complaint six months ago from a Nashik resident. “Dileep Patil, 62, had been approached by accused Dinesh Lahare, who demanded money to get his son a job in a government office. However, he had taken the money and all that Patil got for his son was a fake appointment letter. We have almost 30 similar cases,” said a senior officer.

The police arrested Lahare and his accomplices in November, however, one man had been on the run. “Lahare always made the victims meet a ‘senior officer’ from the department he was apparently getting them the job in. It was done to instill confidence. The officer was always his partner acting,” said the officer.

The man, identified as Anand Patil (45), used to allegedly cheat unsuspecting people posing as a government official who could get them jobs, sources said. Patil was presented in court on Monday and remanded in police custody. “We are investigating if he actually works for some government employees who supplied him with rubber seals of various departments,” said a senior Thane police officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App