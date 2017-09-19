Job racket busted in Andheri: Four held, four more on the run

Four accused, including an engineer, were arrested on Sunday as they were about to open an office in Malad. (Representational Image) Four accused, including an engineer, were arrested on Sunday as they were about to open an office in Malad. (Representational Image)

THE ANDHERI police busted a racket in which eight persons would allegedly set up a travel agency in a city, promise people jobs abroad, collect money from aspirants, shut shop and then move to another city. Four accused, including an engineer, were arrested on Sunday as they were about to open an office in Malad. So far, the police have found that they collected nearly Rs 1 crore from their offices in Andheri, Kandivali, Vashi, Delhi and UP. Four other accused, including the mastermind of the scam, are still on the run.

Inspector Rajesh Padvi of Andheri police station received a tip off that one of the accused whom the Andheri police had been looking for since 2014 for duping over 180 job aspirants of Rs 1.16 crore was about to open another travel agency in Malad. “We laid a trap and arrested four accused. It is the first time that they have been arrested. The four accused have cases registered against them in Kandivali, Andheri, Vashi, Delhi and UP,” Padvi said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Patole (39), Amardeep Chavan (28), Sarfaraz Shaikh (43) and Abdul Ansari (29). Explaining their modus operandi, Padvi said the accused would open a travel agency in a swanky office in a city. In 2014, they set up an office in Andheri where they promised youngsters jobs in Singapore and Bangkok.

The accused would charge around Rs 50,000 – 60,000 per person. They would book a visit visa online and give a slip to the victims. When the aspirants would approach them for the visa, they would ask them to wait for some time. Within a month or two, in Andheri, the collected Rs 1.16 crore from 180 job aspirants after which they shut shop and fled.

“They normally return to a city only after a year. In 2015, they set up another shop at Kandivali and duped people of around Rs 1.5 crore. Then they moved to Vashi and UP and in 2017, they duped youngsters in Delhi,” the officer said. The accused were planning to open another office in Malad when the police received a tip off and arrested them. An officer said: “We prevented another major fraud as they would have gone about duping people in the same way.”

Another officer said they are looking for four more accused, including one Rajeev Verma who, the police believe, is a mastermind of the racket that has been operational since 2013.

