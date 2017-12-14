Job on compassionate ground: Daughter contests claim by ‘stepmother’, says father’s second marriage was null and void

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 24-year-old woman has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking that her application for a job on compassionate grounds be considered by Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for the Hearing Handicapped over that of her step-mother, who she claims is not the lawfully wedded wife of her deceased father.

According to her, the institute has refused to consider her application. A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar, while hearing this matter on Wednesday, directed the Union government to clarify its stand on who is entitled to get a job on compassionate grounds at the government institute where the deceased used to work.

The petitioner, Harsha Kale, has alleged that the marriage between her deceased father and her “stepmother” was not in accordance with law since at the time of the marriage, her “stepmother” was yet to get a divorce from her first husband.

Kale has claimed that such marriage thus, will be considered null and void and her stepmother must be disentitled from claiming any right over her father’s assets, and availing of benefits such as receiving her father’s pension, or securing a job on compassionate grounds.

According to her petition, her father had been working with the institute as a vocational counsellor since 1998 and was allotted a staff service quarters. She and her two siblings lost their mother in 2011. Thereafter, their father re-married in November 2013. He passed away in December 2015.

Kale’s “stepmother” started receiving the pension. In the meanwhile, Kale was also asked to evict the staff quarters.

The bench has also directed the Union government to consider Kale’s interim prayer, seeking that she should not be evicted from the government quarter allotted to her father during his service since she and her two younger siblings have no alternate place of residence. The bench, however, clarified that such direction to the Union government to consider Kale’s interim prayer “did not create any rights” in her favour.

“After Kale’s mother passed away, her father got married for a second time. When he died in 2015, Kale’s stepmother began receiving the deceased’s pension and related benefits. Her stepmother also claimed a right to getting a government job under the ministry on compassionate grounds. However, soon after, Kale got to know that her stepmother had failed to get legally divorced from her first husband before getting married to the petitioner’s father,” Thorat told the court.

Kale then wrote to the institute and to the government, claiming that since her father’s second marriage was null and void by law, she should get that job on compassionate grounds. “The authorities, however, are yet to sort the issue out. In the meanwhile, she was asked to vacate the government quarter allotted to her father. While her stepmother now lives in Pune, the petitioner (Kale) lives in the government quarter with her two younger siblings and her ailing grandmother. With her parents dead, and without a job, she has nowhere else to go,” Thorat said. The court has now directed the government to consider Kale’s plea and to inform the court of its stand on the issue by December 22.

