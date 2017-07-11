J&K cloth merchant, taxi driver from Mumbai held with charas

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A Jammu & Kashmir-based cloth merchant and a taxi driver were arrested in Nagpada Sunday for allegedly transporting 20 kg charas worth Rs 83 lakh. The businessman was previously arrested by the police in 2010 for the same offence.

After receiving information of his return to the city, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch laid a trap for Haji Abdul Rehman Shaikh (67) while he was travelling in a taxi driven by Nagpada resident Irfan Qureshi (42).

According to the police, Shaikh, who is from Bijbehara town in J&K, was caught by the cell in 2010 transporting charas worth Rs 31 lakh in a car. After four years in jail, Shaikh was released in 2014 and returned to J&s, said the police.

Last week, the police said, Shaikh arrived in Mumbai and allegedly offered Qureshi Rs 15,000 to drive him around several locations in the city. “The taxi driver could not resist such a huge offer. Shaikh visited some 20 spots to deliver charas. He was to return home with a cargo of cloth,” said a senior police officer.

The police seized 15.6 kg of charas and from Shaikh’s possession and 5.26 kg from Qureshi.“We have seized 20.92 kg charas worth Rs 83.68 lakh and have the custody of the accused until July 17,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

