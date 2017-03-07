Jitendra Avhad moves High Court, seeks voter list revision

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Avhad has approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission to carry out revision of the voter lists in all constituencies of Maharashtra. In a public interest litigation, Avhad has sought revision of the list to be carried out before the next elections in 2019. “The polls conducted this year were marred by scores of voters who could not vote due to various reasons. The fact that the voters’ list was defective was vouched by all political parties,” the petition said.

In his petition, Avhad has sought for a committee to be set up that will conduct a study and then submit suggestions to the EC on how a flawless electoral roll can be prepared.

“Unless the electoral roll is prepared strictly in accordance with the provisions of law, it will have no sanctity and an election conducted on such defective electoral roll will tilt the balance of power,” said the petition.