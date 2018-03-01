Jigar Thakkar suicide: Business losses likely reason, says police

Investigators said Thakkar had been under stress for several months over finances. Investigators said Thakkar had been under stress for several months over finances.

Police probing the suicide of dam-building contractor Jigar Thakkar said business losses appeared to be the reason why he took the extreme step. On Tuesday evening, 41-year-old Thakkar, a director on the board of D Thakkar Constructions Private Limited, shot himself in the right temple with his licensed revolver while seated in the backseat of his SUV parked on Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Investigators said Thakkar had been under stress for several months over finances. The Marine Drive police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further. They recorded three statements — of driver Sunil Singh, Thakkar’s brother Vishal and teenage son Dhruv — Wednesday. Officers also confirmed that they recovered several papers from the car, a Mahindra Rexton. “We believe that most of the papers recovered are related to his company,” said an officer.

Thakkar, a Ghatkopar resident, was last month chargesheeted by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with irregularities in the Gosikhurd irrigation project. Thakkar was one of 11 accused charge-sheeted in the Mokhabardi tail canal case. The FIR named other directors in the company too. “We are yet to ascertain whether any papers related to the Gosikhurd irrigation scam are among the papers seized,” said an officer.

The investigators are also still verifying if Thakkar was in south Mumbai for a business meeting. He had been driven there from Ghatkopar by his driver who told the police that he had been with the deceased since 9.30 am. When Thakkar asked him to step out of the car a little before 6.30 pm Tuesday, he assumed it was because Thakkar wanted to make a private phone call. “Singh thought he wanted to make a business call, as he would often ask his driver to step out when he wished to make a personal call,” said an officer. The police also seized Thakkar’s phone, his revolver and the car, which is now at the Marine Drive police station. His call data records would be scrutinised, said an officer.

Meanwhile, the cremation will take place Thursday after a close relative arrives from the US. In October 2015, another builder, Suraj Parmar, had shot himself in Thane. He had left a suicide note naming several people, including politicians, for allegedly putting pressure on him. Four corporators were later arrested in the case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya