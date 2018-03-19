Jigaon project: State looks at setting up SIT to probe officials, politicians in irrigation scam

Days after the Bombay High Court (HC) pulled up the state government and its Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for ‘casual approach’ in the irrigation scam probe, the state government is now contemplating to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities and roles of senior bureaucrats and politicians in the case.

Meanwhile, the ACB probing the Jigaon irrigation project of Amravati has found that the files concerning the project and its sanction were sent by the former Executive Director (ED), D P Shirke, directly to the irrigation minister (Ajit Pawar), which was in stark violation of norms laid under the Rules of Business. “Under the Rules of Business, the ED should have intimated the Principle Secretary, Water. However… the files were directly sent to the minister,” said a senior Home department official.

