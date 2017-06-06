Jiah-Suraj chat can’t be recovered, says CBI

Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi

THE CBI informed a special court on Monday that the Black Berry Messenger conversations between Jiah Khan and actor Suraj Pancholi before the actress’s death cannot be recovered.

In reply on a plea by Jiah’s mother Rabia, the CBI said it had thoroughly investigated and concluded that Jiah’s death was a suicide. “The mobile was forwarded to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), Gandhinagar. But they could not recover the deleted messages from the mobile,” the CBI reply said.

Rabia had said the BBM conversations were an important evidence and should be brought on record.

