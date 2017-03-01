Jiah Khan ‘suicide’: Sooraj Pancholi seeks expeditious trial in case

Rabia Khan, Jiah’s mother, and Sooraj Pancholi (right) outside the court on Tuesday. Nirmal Harindran Rabia Khan, Jiah’s mother, and Sooraj Pancholi (right) outside the court on Tuesday. Nirmal Harindran

ACTOR Sooraj Pancholi, booked for abetting the suicide of his then girlfriend Jiah Khan, has requested the court for an expeditious trial in the case. On Tuesday, the case was adjourned yet again after the lawyers for Jiah’s mother Rabia told the court that they had approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order rejecting an SIT probe into the case.

Advocate Prashant Patil objected to further adjournments, saying that it had been over a year since the court had passed a specific order directing the prosecution to open the case. The case is now pending at the stage of framing of charges with the prosecution yet to file any draft charges.

Jiah was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The police had arrested Pancholi for abetment of her suicide based on the complaint of Rabia. She had claimed in a plea before the HC that Jiah was murdered by Pancholi and sought the case to be transferred from the CBI to a special investigation team (SIT).

Rabia’s advocate told the court that the Supreme Court’s decision on the appeal would have a great bearing on the case and hence the matter should be adjourned till it is heard by the apex court. Patil objected to it, stating that there had been no stay by the Supreme Court in the matter. Calling it ‘lack of judicial discipline’, Patil in his plea on behalf of Pancholi, who was present in court, said that the prosecution and Rabia were “not interested in conducting the trial but only cause undue delay” to harass Pancholi. An adjournment was sought for the case to be heard after March 20, when the appeal is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court.

“The charge in the case is not yet framed. It is highly desirable to expedite the proceedings to hear the parties on framing of charge…the matter will be fixed as a last change after March 20 for argument on framing of charge,” special Judge SKS Razvi said, adjourning the matter to March 24. The prosecution has also been directed to file a reply on Pancholi’s application alleging deliberate delay in the case.